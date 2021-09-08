Mid-week movies worth checking out on Netflix Canada (TRAILERS)

What’s crazier? That we’re already more than a week into September or the fact this workweek is absolutely zooming by?

Regardless, you’ve made it to the midway point of the workweek and Netflix Canada has a few enticing titles for you to check out.

There’s a Brazilian love story, a biopic starring Michael Keaton and Stanley Tucci, a She’s All That remake, and titles from earlier in September.

Here’s what’s worth checking out on Netflix Canada today because before you know it, it’ll be the latter half of the week.

Vinterviken is set in Stockholm and focuses on the love story between Elisabeth and John-John. The two youngsters are raised in the same city, yet they live light years apart, separated economically, socially and culturally. That is until the day they start in the same high school class.

An attorney learns a lesson in empathy when he is faced with the near-impossible task of determining how to compensate families who suffered incalculable losses as a result of the September 11th attacks in 2001. Based on true events.

Cassie lives to party… until she dies in a freak accident. Now this social butterfly needs to right her wrongs on Earth if she wants to earn her wings.

In case you missed out, here’s some notable Netflix Canada movies released earlier in August and September:

He’s All That reimagines the original plot of the 1999 teen classic She’s All That. The contemporary story follows an influencer (Addison Rae) who accepts a challenge to turn the school’s biggest loser (Tanner Buchanan) into prom king.

In this thriller series, eight different points of view provide tantalizing clues to the perpetrator of a gruesome crime fuelled by social media.

Devoted family man Ray Cooper vows justice against the pharmaceutical company responsible for pulling a potentially life-saving drug from the market just before his wife (Adria Arjona) dies from cancer. But when his search for the truth leads to a deadly encounter that puts Ray and his daughter Rachel (Isabela Merced) in harm’s way, Ray’s mission turns into a quest for vengeance in order to protect the only family he has left.

Following a tragic car accident in Greece, Beckett, an American tourist, finds himself at the centre of a dangerous political conspiracy –– and on the run for his life.