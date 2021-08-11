Mid-week movies worth checking out on Netflix Canada (TRAILERS)

As we inch closer to the halfway mark of August and the midway point of the workweek, Netflix Canada might entice you with some pretty interesting movies to watch.

If you’re in the mood to kick your feet up and watch a flick today, we’re highlighting some new movies worth watching on Netflix Canada as you eye the latter half of the workweek.

Along with some titles released over the past two weeks, here’s what should be on your movie watching radar today.

It’s the summer before Elle heads to college, and she’s facing the hardest decision of her life: whether to move across the country with her dreamy boyfriend Noah or fulfill her lifelong promise to go to college with her BFF Lee. Whose heart will Elle break?

A single mother breeds locusts as high-protein food, but has trouble getting them to reproduce — until she finds they have a taste for blood.

A music-loving kinkajou embarks on the journey of a lifetime to fulfill his destiny and deliver a love song for an old friend.

In case you missed it, here are some Netflix movies that were released over the past two weeks:

When her husband is accused of taking part in an attempted military coup, a pregnant woman helps him prove his innocence. Inspired by true events.

Twenty-five years after he made a deal with the French Secret Service to protect his son, an agent is forced out of hiding.

Bartkowiak

After his brother dies in a car crash, a young MMA fighter takes over the family nightclub and soon learns that his sibling’s death wasn’t an accident.

After finding a trove of love letters from the 1960s, a journalist sets out to solve the mystery of a secret affair. Based on the novel by Jojo Moyes.

Bankrolled

Two directionless millennial bros get high and pitch a bold new social justice app that raises millions. Then they have to come up with the app.

Flying with her young son, a mysteriously ill woman is forced to unleash a dark secret when terrorists attempt to hijack their transatlantic flight.

Tragedy, betrayal and a mysterious discovery fuel a woman’s vengeance for the loss of her tribe and family in this special episode of Kingdom.

Four insomniac med school students are lured into a neuroscience experiment that spirals out of control – and must find a way out before it’s too late.

Dark secrets. Unspeakable evil. The merciless world of 1666 holds the truth behind a powerful curse – and the key to one town’s future.

Two unusually close friends share every aspect of their lives together, but as their own worlds change and evolve, their bond remains the only constant.