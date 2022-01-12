Mid-week movies worth checking out on Netflix Canada (TRAILERS)

Wherever you are, it’s probably too cold to enjoy the outdoors, so why not enjoy staying in with a good movie.

Netflix Canada has some exciting movies to hold you over before the weekend, so grab your favourite movie snacks and settle into your couch.

The streaming service has you covered with everything from a French comedy following a man with a heart condition to a movie about a murder mystery writer who has to solve a crime that’s close to home.

Here’s what’s worth checking out on Netflix. The weekend will be here before you know it.

When Jean-Louis’ heart stops beating, he must confront his Oedipal issues — and ask his mother an unthinkable question — or he’ll be dead in three days.

From a shady money changer to one of the biggest gangsters in Poland, a mysterious woman recounts the real-life rise and fall of Nikodem “Nikoś” Skotarczak.

Mystery writer Grace Miller has killer instincts when it comes to motive — and she’ll need every bit of expertise to help solve her sister’s murder.

After losing her scholarship, when photos of her at a party surface online, a student pairs with a photocopy worker to piece together what happened.

In case you missed it, here are other must-see movies that were released last week:

Even bad boys grow up, and Miami cop Marcus is ready for his well-deserved retirement — until partner Mike is targeted by a cutthroat drug cartel.

In this rom-com challenging the concept of soulmates, parallel storylines portray four single friends as they pair up in different couple combinations.

The tranquil lives of a family isolated from the rest of society are disturbed by a terrifying creature, testing the ties that bind them together.