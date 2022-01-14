You could soon be paying more to binge your favourite Netflix Canada shows

It seems the cost of everything is going up these days — and Netflix is no exception. It could soon cost a little more to binge your favourite show.

While the basic plan is staying at the same rate, standard and premium options are going up in cost.

Here’s what the new pricing scheme looks like:

To break down the new prices, standard has increased to $16.49, up from $14.99, and premium is now $20.99, up from $18.99. The cost for a basic plan remains the same at $9.99.

“We understand people have more entertainment choices than ever and we’re committed to delivering an even better experience for our members. We’re updating our prices so that we can continue to offer a wide variety of quality entertainment options. As always we offer a range of plans so members can pick a price that works for their budget,” a Netflix Canada spokesperson told Daily Hive.

New members who are signing up will see the new subscription costs starting January 14.

Existing members will see the update roll out over the coming weeks. Existing members will also be notified by email, and within the Netflix app, 30 days before the new prices are set to be applied to their accounts. Timing depends on the member’s billing cycle.

For more information you can visit the Netflix Canada Help Centre.