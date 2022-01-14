Canadian estate where Adele filmed "Easy On Me" listed for $5.5 million

This estate won’t “go easy on” your pockets.

A romantic European-style estate in Quebec where Adele filmed her “Easy on Me” music video has been listed for a whopping $5.5 million.

Six buildings and a castle are part of the 173-acres located in the eastern township of Sutton, Quebec.

“A spectacular multi-generational site with many houses for your family and friends,” the listing says.

Across the six buildings, there are 10 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, and four powder rooms.

Named “Vineyard of the St-Agnes Chapel,” the property has some unique amenities, including a vineyard with 7000 vines and all of the equipment needed to make ice wine, a maple grove with 11,000 taps, a chapel and a castle with a reception hall.

But probably the most exciting thing about the property is that Adele has walked its hallowed halls. The listing boasts that her music video “Easy on Me,” directed by Canadian filmmaker Xavier Dolan, was filmed at the vineyard.

The property’s red dining room is seen in a majority of the music video, with Adele singing as sheets of music flutter throughout the room. The listing’s photos of the dining room even show a painted portrait of Adele hung on the wall as an homage to the music video.

The property’s main residence was built in 1846 and renovated in 1990 and 2021.

Here’s a look at the rest of the dreamy estate: