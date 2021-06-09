Mid-week must-see movies to check out on Netflix Canada (TRAILERS)
Netflix Canada is bringing a fresh slate of movies to you today, just in time for you to kick up your feet and relax during the workweek’s midway point.
The service is showcasing a drama that follows a woman who tries to save her family after a global event wipes out humanity’s ability to sleep, some enticing few foreign films, a thriller following a retired hitman, and so much more.
- See also:
Turn your phone off and check out some of these Netflix Canada movies. It’ll make it feel like the weekend gets here that much quicker.
Awake
After a global event wipes out humanity’s ability to sleep, a troubled ex-soldier fights to save her family as society and her mind spiral into chaos.
Tragic Jungle
To escape an arranged marriage, a woman flees into the depths of the Mayan jungle, where untamed nature merges the human and the supernatural.
Xtreme
In this fast-paced, action-packed thriller, a retired hitman — along with his sister and a troubled teen — takes revenge on his lethal stepbrother.
Dancing Queens
The story centres around Dylan Pettersson (Molly Nutley), a 23-year-old girl from a small island in the Swedish archipelago with big dancing aspirations. When she’s talked into cleaning at the struggling drag club Queens, the club’s star dancer and choreographer (Fredrik Quiñones) accidentally discovers Dylan’s talent. She desperately wants to be a part of the show, but she’s a girl – and it’s a drag show. However, where there’s a will, there’s a way.
Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie: Part 1 / Part 2
When a dark power enshrouds the Earth after a total solar eclipse, the scattered Sailor Guardians must reunite to bring light back into the world.
In case you missed it, here are some Netflix shows and movies that were released earlier this month and from May:
Carnaval
After a breakup, an influencer takes her friends on a free trip to Bahia’s vibrant Carnival, where she learns life’s not just about social media likes
Blue Miracle
The incredible true story of Casa Hogar, the Mexican boys home that entered the world’s biggest fishing tournament to save their orphanage.
Army of the Dead
After a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, a group of mercenaries takes the ultimate gamble by venturing into the quarantine zone for the greatest heist ever.
Ferry
Before he built a drug empire, Ferry Bouman returns to his hometown on a revenge mission that finds his loyalty tested — and a love that alters his life.
The Woman in the Window
Confined to her home by agoraphobia, a psychologist becomes obsessed with her new neighbours — and solving a brutal crime she witnesses from her window.
I Am All Girls
A relentless detective finds common ground with a killer systematically targeting the perpetrators running a powerful child-trafficking ring.
The Strange House
When a big-city family moves to a remote town, two young brothers and their new friends try to solve the menacing mystery that haunts their new home.
Jupiter’s Legacy
They’re the first generation of superheroes. But as they pass the torch to their children, tensions are rising — and the old rules no longer apply.
Baggio: The Divine Ponytail
A chronicle of the 22-year career of soccer star Roberto Baggio, including his difficult debut as a player and his deep rifts with some of his coaches.