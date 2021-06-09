Mid-week must-see movies to check out on Netflix Canada (TRAILERS)

Netflix Canada is bringing a fresh slate of movies to you today, just in time for you to kick up your feet and relax during the workweek’s midway point.

The service is showcasing a drama that follows a woman who tries to save her family after a global event wipes out humanity’s ability to sleep, some enticing few foreign films, a thriller following a retired hitman, and so much more.

Turn your phone off and check out some of these Netflix Canada movies. It’ll make it feel like the weekend gets here that much quicker.

After a global event wipes out humanity’s ability to sleep, a troubled ex-soldier fights to save her family as society and her mind spiral into chaos.

To escape an arranged marriage, a woman flees into the depths of the Mayan jungle, where untamed nature merges the human and the supernatural.

In this fast-paced, action-packed thriller, a retired hitman — along with his sister and a troubled teen — takes revenge on his lethal stepbrother.

The story centres around Dylan Pettersson (Molly Nutley), a 23-year-old girl from a small island in the Swedish archipelago with big dancing aspirations. When she’s talked into cleaning at the struggling drag club Queens, the club’s star dancer and choreographer (Fredrik Quiñones) accidentally discovers Dylan’s talent. She desperately wants to be a part of the show, but she’s a girl – and it’s a drag show. However, where there’s a will, there’s a way.

When a dark power enshrouds the Earth after a total solar eclipse, the scattered Sailor Guardians must reunite to bring light back into the world.

In case you missed it, here are some Netflix shows and movies that were released earlier this month and from May:

After a breakup, an influencer takes her friends on a free trip to Bahia’s vibrant Carnival, where she learns life’s not just about social media likes

The incredible true story of Casa Hogar, the Mexican boys home that entered the world’s biggest fishing tournament to save their orphanage.

After a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, a group of mercenaries takes the ultimate gamble by venturing into the quarantine zone for the greatest heist ever.

Before he built a drug empire, Ferry Bouman returns to his hometown on a revenge mission that finds his loyalty tested — and a love that alters his life.

Confined to her home by agoraphobia, a psychologist becomes obsessed with her new neighbours — and solving a brutal crime she witnesses from her window.

A relentless detective finds common ground with a killer systematically targeting the perpetrators running a powerful child-trafficking ring.

When a big-city family moves to a remote town, two young brothers and their new friends try to solve the menacing mystery that haunts their new home.

They’re the first generation of superheroes. But as they pass the torch to their children, tensions are rising — and the old rules no longer apply.

A chronicle of the 22-year career of soccer star Roberto Baggio, including his difficult debut as a player and his deep rifts with some of his coaches.