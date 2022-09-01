A ton of exciting movies and shows coming to Netflix Canada this fall
Heaps of new films and shows are coming to Netflix Canada this fall, and the lineup looks fantastic.
From thrillers to romance, horror, drama, true crime, and comedy, there’s something for everyone in Netflix Canada’s diverse genres.
Here are some movies and series you can expect to watch on Netflix Canada this fall:
Love in the Villa
Genre: Romantic Comedy
Coming: September 1
What Netflix says: Julie’s dream trip to Verona, Italy, turns star-crossed when she discovers her rented villa is already occupied by an annoyingly attractive stranger.
Watch the trailer here.
Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives (season 2)
Genre: Docu-soap
Coming: September 2
What Netflix says: In a season of fresh starts, the wives redefine relationships, careers and personal goals — all with their signature mix of cheeky quips and camaraderie.
Watch the trailer here.
Sins of Our Mother
Genre: True crime
Coming: September 14
What Netflix says: When Lori Vallow’s kids vanished, the search for them unearthed a trail of suspicious deaths, a new husband who shared her doomsday views — and murder.
Watch the trailer here.
The Real Bling Ring Hollywood Heist
Genre: True crime docu-series
Coming: September 21
What Netflix says: A group of LA teenagers arrested in 2009 for stealing from celebrity homes inspired a media frenzy and a movie.
Watch the trailer here.
End of the Road
Genre: Thriller
Coming: September 9
What Netflix says: Recently widowed mom Brenda fights to protect her family during a harrowing road trip when a murder and a missing bag of cash plunge them into danger.
Watch the trailer here.
Do Revenge
Genre: Teen comedy
Coming: September 16
What Netflix says: A dethroned queen bee at a posh private school strikes a secret deal with an unassuming new student to exact revenge on each other’s enemies
Watch the trailer here.
Devil in Ohio
Genre: Psychological
Coming: September 2
What Netflix says: Determined to protect a young patient who escaped a mysterious cult, a psychiatrist takes the girl in, putting her own family — and life — in danger.
Watch the trailer here.
Blonde
Genre: Drama
Coming: September 28
What Netflix says: This fictional portrait of Marilyn Monroe boldly reimagines the tumultuous private life of the Hollywood legend — and the price she paid for fame.
Watch the trailer here.
Fortune Seller: A TV Scam
Genre: True crime
Coming: September 21
What Netflix says: Savvy saleswomen or devious scammers? Wanna Marchi and Stefania Nobile became the undisputed queens of Italian TV shopping — until they went too far.
Watch the trailer here.