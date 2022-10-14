The last municipal election seems like decades ago, because a lot sure happened in BC since 2018, but here we go again four years later.

If this is your first time voting, or the experience just starts to blend, there are a few differences between voting in a municipal election versus a provincial or federal election.

For one thing, you can vote for the leader themselves.

Unlike the federal election where the number of seats leaves one political party leader victorious, on Saturday you can vote for who you want to be the mayor of your city.

So, that’s different.

The other thing is it is a lot easier to find a place to vote. Instead of being sent the card dictating which polling station is yours as predetermined by your address, if you live in the city you are voting in any polling station will do.

As long as you are 18 years old or older on election day, are a Canadian citizen and have lived in BC for at least six months before the day you register, you can vote. Permanent residents who have not yet become Canadian citizens cannot vote.

Okay, it gets a bit more complicated if you do not live in the city but own property that you don’t live in or a business because then some cities let you vote in the election as well but we are keeping this basic.

The basics:

Bring at least one piece of the nearly dozen acceptable ID’s to prove who you are.

They include the basic BC Driver’s Licence or passport but they will also accept property tax assessment/notice, credit card, prescription medication containers, government cheque stubs, etc.

If you only bring in one you need to make a solemn declaration in front of a polling station official. If you bring in two pieces of acceptable ID you get to skip the declaration. If you did get a voter registration card in the mail, bring that too.

Make sure both pieces show your name, one piece shows your address, and another piece shows your signature.

Don’t take pictures or video inside a polling station.

However, you are allowed to bring in a cheat sheet which can be on your phone. You can write down your choices so you remember who you wanted to vote for and look at them when you are voting. Just take it with you when you are done voting so the next person doesn’t feel tempted to copy your answers.

Now, to the where and when.

If you live in Surrey

When: Polling stations are open 8 am – 8 pm.

Where: There are 52 spots! Go here for the full list. But remember, you can go to whatever spot is easiest for you in the city.

Important information: Eligible voters will cast their ballot to elect one mayor, eight councillors and six school trustees. Find out more about the candidates here.

If you live in Vancouver

When: Polling stations are open 8 am – 8 pm.

Where: 100 spots to choose from! Just find a spot close to your house and head on over. Or enter a landmark near transit, whatever is easiest for you, and the list will suggest a nearby spot. Go here for the full list.

Important information: In addition to voting for mayor, council, school trustees, and park board, there will also be some yes or no questions in terms of spending. You will be asked if you support the City borrowing money for three areas of major capital projects.

UBC students, if you live on campus and are renting, or anyone who lives on Endowment Lands, you can only vote for the school trustees. You can not vote for mayor or councillors. Read more here.

If you live in Burnaby

When: Polling stations are open 8 am – 8 pm.

Where: There are over 25 polling stations in the city. Go here for the full list.

Important information: The position of mayor was already decided before election day because the city received only one nomination for the position of mayor, Mike Hurley, who will be sworn into a new term in November. Burnaby is not alone, there are dozens of places where previous mayors ran unopposed in the election. Here is a list of who you could still vote for on October 15.

In addition to candidates, there will also be questions on the ballot about various non-binding community opinion questions regarding park lands. Read more here.

If you live in New Westminster

When: Polling stations are open 8 am – 8 pm.

Where: In New Westminster, people can vote at any of the 15 polling stations in the city. Go here for the full list.

Important information: New Westminster voters will elect a mayor, six councillors and seven school trustees for School District 40. These members will then serve a four-year term from November 2022 to November 2026. Here is a list of all the candidates.

If you live in Richmond

When: Polling stations are open 8 am – 8 pm.

Where: Dozens of designated voting places will be available across the city. Search for the nearest location by searching with your address on the City site. Go here for the full list of stations.

Important information: Voters in this city will elect a mayor, eight councillors and seven Richmond school board trustees.

If you live in Langley

When: Polling stations are open 8 am – 8 pm.

Where: In Langley the Timms Community Centre at 20399 Douglas Crescent will be open and serve as your one and only spot. Curbside voting will also be available outside the Voting Place for electors who are unable to make their way into the Voting Place.

Important information: Eligible voters in Langley will cast their ballot to elect one mayor, six councillors and two school trustees. Find out more about the candidates here.

If you live in the Township of Langley

When: Polling stations are open 8 am – 8 pm.

Where: For the Township of Langley, there are 14 locations scattered around the city. Go here for the full list of stations.

Important information: Eligible voters in the Township of Langley will cast their ballot to elect one mayor, eight councillors and five school trustees. Find out more about the candidates here.

If you live in Delta

When: Polling stations are open 8 am – 8 pm.

Where: Locations are available in Ladner, Tsawwassen, Tsawwassen First Nation and North Delta. Go here for the full list of stations.

Important information: Eligible voters will cast their ballot to elect one mayor, six City councillors and seven school trustees. Find out more about the candidates here.

