NBA postpones tonight's Raptors game with eight players in COVID protocol

With OG Anunoby becoming the latest Toronto Raptors player to enter COVID-19 protocol, the NBA has decided to postpone tonight’s game in Chicago.

“The Raptors do not have the league-required eight available players to proceed with the game against the Bulls,” the NBA said in a media release.

Fred VanVleet, Scottie Barnes, Precious Achiuwa, and Malachi Flynn entered the NBA’s COVID protocol yesterday, joining Raptors teammates Pascal Siakam, Dalano Banton, and Gary Trent Jr.

Anunoby was added to COVID protocol according to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. NBA insider Marc Stein reported that some of Toronto’s emergency replacement players signed from the NBA G League might be in COVID protocol as well.

The NBA has postponed nine games this season, as the Omicron variant has increased infections across the league. The Raptors have been involved in three postponements, with the previous two coming as a result of their opponents (Chicago on December 16 and Orlando on December 20).

The Raptors’ next scheduled game is December 26 in Cleveland against the Cavaliers.