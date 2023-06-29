You can visit any national park in the country on Canada Day for FREE

If you want to make your Canada Day special and enjoy some gorgeous views, you can hit up any national park in the country for FREE to celebrate the country’s birthday.

That’s right, on July 1, not only Canadians but also international visitors can visit all national historic sites, national parks, and national marine conservation areas free of admission.

“I encourage everyone to make the most of this national holiday by learning more about our country’s diverse history or connecting with friends and family in nature,” said Steven Guilbeault, minister of environment and climate change and minister responsible for Parks Canada, in a news release.

Parks Canada looks after a vast network of cultural and natural heritage places that includes 171 national historic sites, 47 national parks, five national marine conservation areas and one national urban park.