The Canada Day weekend forecast for Alberta is out and it's wishy-washy

The Canada Day long weekend is approaching and if you are game-planning on what to expect weather-wise, the forecast for Alberta is a bit of a mixed bag.

Daily Hive chatted with Justin Shelley, a meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), on what to expect for the upcoming long weekend.

As we roll through this workweek, Shelley says a period of potential showers is expected through central/southern Alberta on Wednesday and Thursday, but the bulk of it should be moving out by Friday, and besides that “we’re going to have relatively dry conditions.”

If you are heading out to the lake or planning on camping, the forecast hints that Saturday looks best, with Sunday holding a slight chance of an isolated shower/thunderstorm across the province. For Canada Day, there’s the potential for more widespread showers/and or thunderstorms across Alberta.

Shelley cautioned that when it comes to Canada Day itself, the confidence is “relatively low” due to the forecast looking out to day seven at this point; however, intermittent showers for Canada Day are looking like a possibility.

When it comes to temperatures over the long weekend, it should be a nice change of pace come Friday compared to the cooler periods parts of Alberta have experienced over the past several weeks.

“Warmer temperatures into the mid to high 20s for the long weekend north of YEG, and daytime highs for YEG/YYC and southern Alberta lingering in the low 20s. Canada Day itself looks to be the low 20s, especially for CGY, and low to mid-20s for YEG,” Shelley added.

If you are heading off to the mountains, it’ll be cooler in those regions so pack for varying temperatures and the potential for showers to move in.

As for tips for Albertans this Canada Day long weekend, Shelley added that this is Alberta and to “prepare for anything at this point,” and to keep up to date with the latest forecast because some tweaks could be made as the long weekend gets closer.