What you need to know about National Caesar Day

If you’re a Caesar lover, mark May 20, 2021, off on your calendar, because that is the day to officially celebrate Canada’s cocktail this year.

That’s right: National Caesar Day is a thing, and we love to make a big deal of it. The signature drink was created in Calgary back in 1969.

Known for their savoury take on booze, these sips can be made extra spicy, extra dirty, extra meaty, and every kind of over-the-top.

Every year, the day serves as a marker of the May Long Weekend kicking off, which is when the officially unofficial count-down to summer begins.

In its basic form, this bevy is made with vodka, a Caesar mix, hot sauce, and Worcestershire sauce, all poured into a salt-rimmed glass. Often topped with celery, lime, or a Crazy Bean, other common finishings include a burger, hotdog, or a roast chicken… or all of the above.

No matter how you top it, this drink is well-loved by savoury sippers across the nation.

So be sure to make arrangements for this celebratory day and plan where you’ll be enjoying this iconic beverage.