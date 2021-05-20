What you need to know about National Caesar Day
If you’re a Caesar lover, mark May 20, 2021, off on your calendar, because that is the day to officially celebrate Canada’s cocktail this year.
That’s right: National Caesar Day is a thing, and we love to make a big deal of it. The signature drink was created in Calgary back in 1969.
- See also:
Known for their savoury take on booze, these sips can be made extra spicy, extra dirty, extra meaty, and every kind of over-the-top.
Every year, the day serves as a marker of the May Long Weekend kicking off, which is when the officially unofficial count-down to summer begins.
In its basic form, this bevy is made with vodka, a Caesar mix, hot sauce, and Worcestershire sauce, all poured into a salt-rimmed glass. Often topped with celery, lime, or a Crazy Bean, other common finishings include a burger, hotdog, or a roast chicken… or all of the above.
No matter how you top it, this drink is well-loved by savoury sippers across the nation.
So be sure to make arrangements for this celebratory day and plan where you’ll be enjoying this iconic beverage.