Feds want the public's help to build a climate change adaptation strategy

Have ideas on how Canada can adapt to the inevitable changes coming because of climate change? The government wants to hear from you.

The federal government has officially launched the public consultation phase of their National Adaptation Strategy. The goal is to create a foundation to help communities and the economy recover from ever-increasing natural disasters.

As wildfires, flooding, and inclement weather in the country increase, the federal government is looking for ways to protect citizens. They also want to speed up the time it takes to rebuild post-disaster. The government has five key areas of focus: Health and Well-being, Natural and Built Infrastructure, Environment, Economy, and Disaster Resilience and Security.

Organizations, communities, and individuals can submit their ideas on the National Adaptation Strategy website. You can submit your ideas from now until July. The strategy framework will be released in the fall.

According to a publication by the federal government, Canada is warming at twice the global rate. It does not say whether this is because the country has never hit any of its climate targets.

A 49-page document from the government on the impacts of climate change in Canada does not mention the words “fossil fuel,” “pipeline,” or “oil” once. Yet, last week, the feds approved a $10 billion loan guarantee for the Trans Mountain Pipeline. This came after the feds had said they would provide no further funding for the increasingly expensive and controversial pipeline.

Feds also recently approved the Bay du Nord offshore oil project. They are now being sued by climate activists to stop the project.

Fossil fuels are the leading source of greenhouse gases. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) found that in 2018, 89% of CO2 came from fossil fuels. The IPCC said that burning fossil fuels must be halved by 2033 in order to keep global warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.