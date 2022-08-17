The agent for J.T. Miller tells Rick Dhaliwal that cutting off contract talks before the season is “a realistic possibility.”

Just last week, we were complimenting Miller and his representative Brian Bartlett for their patience and professionalism over this eight-month saga, and that remains true.

One question looming is whether or not J.T Miller agent Brian Bartlett will cut off contract talks once the regular season starts, “I have not talked to J.T about that yet but it is a realistic possibility.”#Canucks — Rick Dhaliwal (@DhaliwalSports) August 15, 2022

Ending contract talks before the October 12 season opener would be the first adversarial step from the Miller camp, but an understandable one given the length of the proceedings and the player wanting to focus on the season at hand.

But that’s if they’re serious.

If it is a trial balloon to try and get the Canucks to up their offer, then we are engaged in a big game of chicken over the next 60 days.

The regular season becomes a deadline, and this new Canucks regime has to determine whether it’s a hard or soft deadline. Whether there would be wiggle room in-season if they wanted to up the ante on an extension, or if a suitor was eager to acquire and sign Miller in one fell swoop.

Miller told the Dropping the Gloves podcast last week that playing in Vancouver while extension talks are ongoing would be a distraction. We’ve wondered if Miller himself would be a distraction if he gets to training camp minus an extension.

Tidier business for all involved to get a resolution before the opener versus Edmonton Oilers. And by resolution, we mean either an extension or a trade. No extension talks during the season might finally compel the Canucks to cash in now before injury or underperformance become worries.

Perhaps Miller’s camp would prefer negotiating with another team. Or perhaps, he’s just a trade-deadline rental.