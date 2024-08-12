Nathan Rourke is a free agent after all 32 NFL teams take a pass

Former BC Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke is heading to NFL free agency again.

The former CFL star was passed over by all 32 NFL teams as he cleared waivers on Monday. This comes following Rourke being cut by the Atlanta Falcons, his latest stop in what’s become a long list of NFL teams.

He’s now spent time with the Falcons, New York Giants, New England Patriots, and Jacksonville Jaguars. He’s yet to get a snap in a regular-season game and has struggled to even earn reps at training camp.

He did get into a recent preseason game with the Falcons and made some nice plays.

The quarterback has made it clear in the past that just because he’s chasing his NFL dream doesn’t mean he’s ruled out a return to the CFL. However, he’d need all of the doors south of the border to close to consider a return.

“Ultimately the answer here is, I wouldn’t not want to come back to the CFL,” Rourke said back in January in a video on his Instagram. “My experience there was super positive. If I do come back to the CFL, it would be because all NFL opportunities are closed, like there’s no more doors open there.”

“The NFL has always been the dream, to be able to play in the NFL and have success there, be a starter there. And until those possibilities are closed, at this point, that’s the only time I would return to the CFL.”

One CFL team that could use Rourke’s services is the BC Lions. Starting quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. has been exceptional but is currently out of the lineup with a knee injury.

Rourke was one of the CFL’s best players for the Lions back in 2022 and won the league’s Most Outstanding Canadian Award. A reunion would give the Lions, who were one of the best teams with Adams Jr. at the helm, another star quarterback to help them on their mission to capture the Grey Cup at home this fall.