Nancy Pelosi has stepped down as leader of US House Democrats

National Trending Staff
Nov 17 2022, 6:19 pm
Asatur Yesayants/Shutterstock

Speaker Nancy Pelosi has announced that she’s stepping down from her position as the leader of US House Democrats.

The announcement was made at the US House of Representatives on Thursday. “I will not seek reelection to Democratic leadership in the next Congress,” Pelosi told everyone present.

Pelosi made history as the first woman to lead a significant political party. She was also the first woman elected as speaker.

“When I think of Nancy Pelosi, I think of dignity,” tweeted US President Joe Biden. “America owes her a debt of gratitude for her service, patriotism, and dignity.”

But not everyone is mourning the end of her role, or celebrating her service. Pelosi is also being called out for amassing millions of dollars in wealth during her political career.

The 82-year-old’s departure from her position comes just days after the midterm elections that led to the Republican party gaining control of the House of Representatives.

