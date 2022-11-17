Nancy Pelosi has stepped down as leader of US House Democrats

Speaker Nancy Pelosi has announced that she’s stepping down from her position as the leader of US House Democrats.

The announcement was made at the US House of Representatives on Thursday. “I will not seek reelection to Democratic leadership in the next Congress,” Pelosi told everyone present.

Pelosi made history as the first woman to lead a significant political party. She was also the first woman elected as speaker.

Remember this photo? This is exactly why Nancy Pelosi is absolute boss. In a room of men who try to bring her down, she not only stands her ground, but she stands up to them. Nancy is a true leader. pic.twitter.com/0H5wqMCeMX — Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) November 17, 2022

“When I think of Nancy Pelosi, I think of dignity,” tweeted US President Joe Biden. “America owes her a debt of gratitude for her service, patriotism, and dignity.”

When I think of Nancy Pelosi, I think of dignity. History will note her as the most consequential Speaker of the House of Representatives in history – she is first, last, and always for the people. America owes her a debt of gratitude for her service, patriotism, and dignity. pic.twitter.com/U2xvEVC1E5 — President Biden (@POTUS) November 17, 2022

But not everyone is mourning the end of her role, or celebrating her service. Pelosi is also being called out for amassing millions of dollars in wealth during her political career.

Nancy Pelosi has spent 35 years amassing a $200 million fortune at the expense of the people. She is everything that is wrong w “public service” in America. — thebradfordfile (@thebradfordfile) November 17, 2022

The 82-year-old’s departure from her position comes just days after the midterm elections that led to the Republican party gaining control of the House of Representatives.