Deafening gas explosion shakes Vancouver Island town, injures six (VIDEOS)

A quiet Vancouver Island city was rocked by a loud explosion on Sunday night.

Nanaimo RCMP said in a tweet that around 8:20 pm a vacant home was destroyed by an explosion.

Emergency crews were in the area near Pine Street and Fitzwilliam Street and closed the immediate area near St. Peter’s Roman Catholic Church to the public.

Videos and photos posted to social media show the extent of the damage as well as how audible the explosion was nearby.

BC Emergency Health Services told Daily Hive that it got a call at 8:30 pm on Sunday regarding an explosion in a building in Nanaimo.

“Four paramedic units, a paramedic supervisor, and the district manager for the area responded to the scene,” BCEHS said.

“Two patients were transported to hospital with minor injuries and four patients were treated by paramedics at the scene for minor injuries.”

Daily Hive has reached out to Nanaimo RCMP and the City of Nanaimo for more information and will update this story.

Fortis BC said that it was made aware of the explosion and dispatched a technician at the request of first responders.

The natural gas provider said that there’s no confirmation on the cause of the incident yet, but said that the “explosion did result in damage to the natural gas meter and gas blowing from it.”

