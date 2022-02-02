New driver clocks 225 km/h and fails breathalyzer test in BC

North Vancouver RCMP caught a 19-year-old driver speeding at 225 kilometres per hour last weekend, and when they pulled him over, the teen failed an alcohol breathalyzer test.

The N driver had his licence suspended for 90 days and also had his car impounded for 30 days.

“This was an extreme example of recklessness and disregard for the safety of other people,” Sgt. Peter DeVries said.

Police caught the driver in an 80 kilometre-per-hour zone on the upper levels of the highway near Westview.

Police did not say how much alcohol was in the driver’s system. Under BC law, people with N licences are not allowed any blood alcohol content above zero when they’re behind the wheel.