At the Paris 2024 Olympics, athletes standing proudly on the podium aren’t just receiving their hard-earned medals — they’re also being handed a mysterious gift in a long rectangular box.

This interesting addition to the traditional ceremony has piqued the curiosity of fans and spectators alike. Echoing Brad Pitt’s famous line from the ’90s thriller Se7en, many have found themselves asking, “What’s in the box?”

Luckily, we finally have some answers.

According to the Olympics website, these gold and brown boxes, approximately 40 centimetres in length, contain the official event poster designed by French artist Ugo Gattoni.

The intricate art piece features hand-drawn depictions of signature elements from the ongoing Games, including the Eiffel Tower, the Olympic torch, a Tahitian wave, and fans waving flags from around the world.

Additionally, eight Olympic mascots have subtly been included in the piece, which took Gattoni over 2,000 hours to complete.

And speaking of mascots, the poster isn’t the only surprise for medalists in Paris.

Once they step off the podium, all gold, silver, and bronze winners also receive a plush version of Phryge, the 2024 Olympic mascot.

Each mini anthropomorphic Phrygian cap, gifted to athletes when they return to the Olympic Village, features a medal emblem (based on their result) sewn into its belly. The plush deal, equipped with sneakers and a smile, also has the word “Bravo” embroidered on it.

Along with athletes, volunteers at the Games also receive both gifts.

Luckily, people don’t have to be anywhere near the Olympics to get their hands on either of the unique souvenirs.

The poster and plush mascot, along with a wide range of other merchandise and apparel, are currently available for purchase on the Paris Olympics’ online store.

Officially kicking off over the weekend, the Paris Games will wrap up on August 11.