Canadian had most stoic reaction to winning judo gold at Olympics

Canadian judo athlete Christa Deguchi made history today at the Olympics, but you’d hardly know it if it was your first time watching the sport.

In the women’s 57 kilogram judo event at the Paris 2024 Summer Games, Deguchi bested Huh Mimi to win the country’s first-ever judo gold medal at the Olympics.

After no points were scored in the first four minutes of the bout, the two competitors went into a sudden-death faceoff for Olympic glory. And in what had been a defensive battle, it was a rather anticlimactic ending, with Mimi accumulating three penalty points to award the match to Deguchi by default.

But while other athletes might leap into the crowd, with emphatic fist pumps reminiscent of Tiger Woods at The Masters, or otherwise be overcome with emotion after winning a world title, Deguchi seemed to treat the match like any other sparring session following the victory.

In a traditional show of respect to the Japanese martial art, Deguchi bowed to her competitor following the judge’s ruling, before celebrating with a rather tame double-hand fist pump celebration.

🥇Médaille🥇 La Canadienne 🇨🇦 Christa Deguchi gagne son combat contre Huh Mimi de la Corée du Sud 🇰🇷 chez les moins de 57 kg. Il s’agit de la première médaille d’or canadienne à ces Jeux! 🤩@judocanada #Paris2024 #rcsports #jeuxolympiques #judo pic.twitter.com/zXtBRKvN6x — Radio-Canada Sports (@RC_Sports) July 29, 2024

The moment eventually did seem to catch up to her after receiving a hug from her coach.

First gold for Canada at #Paris2024 and first-ever Canadian Olympic champion in judo 🇨🇦 Christa Deguchi DID THAT 🥇#MedalMoments presented by @petrocanada pic.twitter.com/RzwYqPq3KG — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) July 29, 2024

The calm nature continued through the post-match gold medal ceremony.

They're playing O Canada in Paris 🥇 pic.twitter.com/Qw1sbk99QY — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) July 29, 2024

Deguchi, who was born in Japan to a Canadian father and a Japanese mother, originally represented Japan before making the switch to the Canadian federation in 2014.

Back in 2018, she became the first female Canadian judoka to win a medal at the World Judo Championship and followed it up the next year with a gold medal at the same event.

She has a younger sister, Kelly, who also competes for Canada in judo in the women’s 52 kg weight class.

With Deguchi now having completed her competition on just Day 4 of the Olympics, perhaps she’ll take the time to celebrate in the Olympic Village and take in sports at other venues around Paris over the coming weeks.