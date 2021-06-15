Must-read: Here are 9 of the most anticipated books of the summer
Written by Sean Loughran, who is addicted to books and writes about them on his blog, Avocado Diaries.
You might not be able to step on a plane and jet away on vacation this season, but rest assured, these summer reads are sure to whisk you away, even if only in your mind.
From Malibu to Jaipur, check out our list of this summer’s hottest reads.
Malibu Rising by Taylor Jenkins Reid
The latest novel from Taylor Jenkins Reid will catapult you directly to the sands and shores of Malibu. Set in August 1983, Malibu Rising is centred around the Riva family and weaves between the past and present.
Pack your sunscreen and tote this one to the beach. I guarantee once you pick it one up, you won’t be able to put it down,
Malibu Rising is thrilling, fast-paced, and completely addictive. It’s so hot that it burns, burns, burns.
Astra by Cedar Bowers
Stay local this summer and read Astra, the debut novel from BC author, Cedar Bowers.
An exploration of what we’re willing to give and receive from others, and how well we ever really know the people we love most.
Seven Days in June by Tia Williams
One of this summer’s hottest reads and the latest Reese’s Book Club pick, Seven Days in June is a raw and emotionally charged contemporary fiction novel sizzling with romance and a side of humour.
The Other Black Girl by Zakiya Dalila Harris
Take a trip to New York City and meet Nella Rogers, a young black woman working in publishing at Wagner Books. All seems to be improving for Nella until she receives a note saying ‘LEAVE WAGNER. NOW.’
A chilling sign of the times, this thriller will have you hooked in just a few pages.
Yearbook by Seth Rogen
One of the most anticipated books of the year, this memoir-style book from Vancouver-born Seth Rogen is filled with a collection of true stories that are guaranteed to have you laughing from beginning to end.
You might want the accompanying audiobook for this one, it’s narrated by Seth and eighty other people!
The Guncle by Steven Rowley
Set in Palm Springs, there’s no sunscreen required for this heartwarming and deeply moving novel.
The Guncle is centred around semi-retired sitcom star Patrick, otherwise known as Gay Uncle Patrick, who, in the face of tragedy, finds himself suddenly taking on the role of primary guardian for his niece and nephew.
Cool for the Summer by Dahlia Adler
Lara’s got the boy of her dreams, but why can’t she stop thinking about the girl? Dahlia Adler’s latest LGBTQ+ novel is a must-have for the beach this season.
A story of self-discovery and love, you won’t be able to put this one down.
The Secret Keeper of Jaipur by Alka Joshi
Releasing June 22nd
Jet off to Jaipur and immerse yourself in the colour and culture of India. Alka Joshi’s vibrant follow-up to the global bestselling novel, The Henna Artist, this book with captures your attention, and your heart, from cover to cover.
Afterparties by Anthony Veasna So
Releasing August 3rd
A collection of outstanding, deeply moving and heartwarming tales offering a glimpse into the lives of Cambodian-Americans. Nine short stories convey the lives of those impacted by the genocide.
Afterparties is a realistic view of life as a refugee, leaving a country you call home and arriving at pastures new with a dream, a newfound hope for safety and security.