Music on Main is treating fans to a free online festival starting this weekend

An online festival celebrating great music and conversation is launching this weekend and it’s free to enjoy from the comfort of your home.

Music on Main’s Listening. Together. runs from May 14 to 18, 2021, and showcases virtual performances, artist talks, and opportunities to learn about music.

“Music that brings us together has always been Music on Main’s mission, and shared music experiences throughout this past year have become a beacon of light for human connection between listeners and creators,” said Music on Main in a release. “These collective occasions have contributed to celebrating Music on Main’s 15th season, and we’re continuing the momentum by inviting audiences across the globe to listen together once again during a free online festival.”

Listening. Together. features matinee and evening performances from a variety of musical genres and instruments. Highlights include percussion duo Infamy Too! (Aaron Graham and Julia Chien), violinist Chloe Kim, cellist Jonathan Lo and santourist Saina Khaledi.

The online festival also includes Artist Talks, where Music on Main’s Artistic Director David Pay joins the performers after their concert for a discussion about music making.

All Listening. Together. events are free and will be available online until May 18 at 11:59 pm. However, donations to support Music on Main are encouraged.

“The need and desire of listening together have never been felt more than the present,” added Music on Main. “Sharing musical experiences can help bring the music to life and cultivate a sense of togetherness and warmth. From May 14 to 18, audiences around the world can continue discovering what listening together means to them.”

When: May 14 to 18, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: Virtual

Cost: Free, though donations are appreciated