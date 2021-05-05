Please note: As recommended by BC’s health officials, indoor gatherings of any kind and unessential travel in the province are not recommended at this time. Currently, outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people are permitted, but use COVID-19 layers of protection and maintain physical distancing. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including proper physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

A massive art exhibition spanning two Vancouver galleries and an online auction is on throughout May for art lovers to enjoy.

The 6th annual ParkerArtSalon includes “Essential Travel,” an exhibition at the Pendulum Gallery in Downtown Vancouver. The exhibit is on until May 28 and features works by over 50 artists that are part of a Canada-wide online auction held by auction and appraisal company Waddington’s.

Half of the proceeds will go to support Beedie Luminaries Foundation’s program of scholarships for financially constrained students, with the other half going to the artist.

In East Vancouver at the GALLERY GEORGE, art lovers can make reservations to see over 60 Parker Street Studios artists showcased at two consecutive exhibitions happening from May 6 to 16 and May 20 to 31. Each will have a different curated set of artists shown.

Parker Art Salon was founded in 2015 by a group of artists including Niina Chebry, Pilar Mehlis, Cybele Ironside, Deborah Bakos, Carylann Leoppky, Karen Holland, Laurel Swenson and Natalie Reynolds. It was created to help visual artists, including painters and sculptors, showcase their work to collectors, lovers and the public.

According to the Parker Art Salon website, this year’s month-long event “speaks of how art can elevate and move the spirit despite COVID-19 restrictions placed on almost all aspects of our human experience.”

When: Now until May 28, 2021

Time: 9 am to 6 pm (Monday to Wednesday), 9 am to 9 pm (Thursday and Friday), 9 am to 5 pm (Saturday). Closed Sundays and Holidays

Where: Pendulum Gallery, HSBC Building – 885 West Georgia Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free, view and bid on the auction online

When: May 6 to 16 and May 20 to 31, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: THE GALLERY GEORGE – 990 George Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free, reserve time online