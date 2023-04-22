A fixture at kits beach has been heavily damaged after a fire last night.

According to Vancouver Fire Rescue Services (VFRS), crews responded to the fire just after midnight at the Kitsilano Showboat, an outdoor performance stage at Kitsilano Beach.

Assistant Chief Keith Stewart told Daily Hive that 24 firefighters responded and they got water on the fire quickly, but still, there is “lots of water damage and heavy fire damage”, especially inside the structure.



They were able to empty the structure and put the fire out completely. There were no injuries, and there’s no word yet as to the cause of the fire, but investigators will work to determine a cause soon.

Later that morning on Saturday, April 22, Vancouver Park Board Commissioner Tom Digby shared a photo of the fire’s aftermath:

For more than 80 years, the Kitsilano Showboat has been a community gathering spot for entertainment, typically running in the summer from June to August and delighting locals with music, dance, and theatre performances.

Daily Hive has reached out to the Kitsilano Showboat Society for more information and will update this story.