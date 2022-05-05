FoodBoozeFood News

MTV just launched a new Jersey Shore-inspired drink in Canada

Karen Doradea
|
May 5 2022, 5:23 pm
CNW Group/Steam Whistle Brewing
The Jersey Shore meets the shores of Ontario — well, more like the LCBO shelves.

Canada’s Steam Whistle Brewing has officially launched the new MTV Hard Seltzer called “Juicy Shore”.

In collaboration with MTV Entertainment Group and Paramount Consumer Products, the brewing company has distributed the new cans across Ontario liquor stores, bars, and restaurants first before anywhere else.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MTV Hard Seltzer (@mtvhardseltzer)

The Juicy Shore Vodka Soda comes in a tropical punch flavour with only four grams of sugar and 120 calories per 355 ml slim can.

There’s no word as to when it’ll hit liquor shelves across Canada but keep an eye on their socials for any updates.

Karen DoradeaKaren Doradea
