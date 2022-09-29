Relive your childhood: A "Mr. Dressup" documentary is coming to Prime Video

Everyone’s fave Canadian childhood TV character is getting his own documentary.

Prime Video has announced that a Mr. Dressup documentary is in the works, diving into the life and career of legendary Canadian children’s entertainer Ernie Coombs, who played the iconic role.

“Mr. Dressup holds a special place in the memories of millions, and Ernie, along with his puppet friends Casey and Finnegan, are the cornerstones of childhood entertainment for generations of Canadians,” said Nav Saini, head of Canadian content at Prime Video, in a news release.

This is going to be special: we’re so excited to celebrate the life and legacy of Ernie Coombs AKA Mr. Dressup in a new original documentary about the children’s entertainer and his iconic series, coming to Prime Video in 2023! 📸 credit: CBC Still Photo Collection/Paul Smith pic.twitter.com/Y5oJhGRqLC — Prime Video Canada 🇨🇦 (@PrimeVideoCA) September 29, 2022

The untitled project is already in production and is expected to release exclusively on Prime Video next year. That will also be followed by a broadcast window on CBC.

The feature-length documentary will definitely heal your inner child. According to Prime Video, it’ll celebrate the origins and history of the show which ran on CBC for 29 years.

“This is one of the most iconic Canadian stories to tell as producers in Canada. A story that resonates positive values, an archetype that has changed the future of kids and family entertainment for generations, and shaped countless careers, including my own. And we’re telling it for the first time,” said Mark Bishop, executive producer and co-founder of Marblemedia. They have partnered with Prime Video and CBC to bring this documentary to life.

Combining never-before-seen archival footage and interviews with puppeteers, musicians, the Coombs family, and other notable Canadians, the documentary will delve into how the show impacted people’s lives.

The project will also explore Coombs’ collaboration with other creators, including his friend Fred Rogers (aka Mister Rogers).

In 2019, Coombs was inducted into Canada’s Walk of Fame alongside Canadian comedian and actor Will Arnett.