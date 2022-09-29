Co-stars, fans mourn Canadian actor Robert Cormier after "unexpected death" (PHOTOS/VIDEOS)

Canadian actor Robert Cormier has died at the age of 33, and his co-stars have taken to social media to pay tribute.

The Toronto-born star was most known for his roles in Heartland, Slasher, and American Gods.

In a statement to People, Cormier’s family says he died “as the result of a tragic accident.”

His sister Stephanie told The Hollywood Reporter that he passed away in a hospital in Etobicoke, Ontario, last Friday, succumbing to injuries he suffered after a fall.

“Robbie was loved by many and his unexpected death has left us devastated,” his family told People.

“While we are broken-hearted, we take comfort in the overwhelming love and support shown to our family by Robbie’s friends, colleagues and fans.”

Heartland shared its condolences on Instagram. Cormier played Finn Cotter on the long-running CBC series who was expected to be Amy Fleming’s potential love interest.

“He was a beloved member of the Heartland cast the last two seasons,” the post reads. “On behalf of the Heartland cast and crew, our thoughts are with him and his family, who have asked for privacy during this difficult time.”

The show also posted a video tribute of the actor.

Cormier’s co-star Amber Marshall, who plays Heartland’s Amy Fleming, also posted an emotional message on Instagram.

“Robert was truly a joy to be around. He had an infectious smile, and such a big heart,” she wrote.

“I am so thankful I was able to get to know you and work alongside you. You left us far too soon, but I promise you will always be remembered.”

Another Heartland co-star, Michelle Nolden, shared her favourite memories with the actor.

“We had some great talks during the drive to and from work. I was always struck by his incredible smile,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “Such a beautiful and promising talent with so much ahead of him.”

Netflix horror series Slasher also paid tribute to Cormier in a tweet. The actor played Kit Jennings in the third season of the show.

“It’s with a heavy heart that we’ve learned of the passing of Robert Cormier who brought such life to Kit on Slasher Solstice,” reads the tweet. “He was uniquely talented, and a sweet, generous friend we all loved working with.”

Cormier’s fans also chimed in.

Cormier was born on June 14, 1989, in Toronto. He graduated from the Toronto Academy of Acting for Film & Television in 2014, and nabbed a guest spot on Designated Survivor alongside star, and fellow Canadian, Kiefer Sutherland.

He is survived by his parents Robert and Lisa; sisters Brittany, Krystal and Stephanie; and grandmother Joanne.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, his funeral is scheduled for Sunday in Etobicoke.