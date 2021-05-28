Liberal MP exposes himself on camera during video call for second time
Liberal MP William Amos exposed himself on webcam during a video call in a virtual House of Commons meeting for the second time in as many months.
In a statement posted to his Twitter account, Amos said he “urinated without realizing I was on camera.”
The Quebec MP says it was “accidental,” and while the video can’t be viewed by the public, it is “completely unacceptable” and he apologizes “unreservedly.”
Amos says he is temporarily stepping away from his role as parliamentary secretary so he can “seek assistance.”
In April, Amos appeared naked during a parliamentary virtual meeting, saying he returned from a run, changed, and accidentally exposed himself, unaware the camera was on.
Bloc Quebecois MP Sebastien Lemire later apologized for taking a screenshot of the video and sharing it on social media.