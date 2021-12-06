Neighbourhoood "gift library" brings holiday spirit to Mount Pleasant

The Mount Pleasant Neighbourhood House has an adorable new addition for the holidays.

Alair Homes, a custom home builder and renovator, built a Community Gift Box to brighten up the neighbourhood with holiday cheer.

The concept is similar to the little free libraries that are dotted throughout the city’s residential neighbourhoods. It’s also like a free community fridge, like Vancouver has seen pop up in places such as Olympic Village.

The aim is to create an easily accessible and decentralized location where folks can pick up and drop off presents.

“It’s been a really difficult time for so many people, and we know more people are seeking support or even small gestures of joy after such a challenging 18 months,” said David Babakaiff, Alair Homes Regional Partner, in a release on Monday.

“We hope the Community Gift Box becomes a little beacon of happiness for those who need it this holiday season.”

The Community Gift Box is filled with toys, holiday decor, housewares, and more gifts. Now, they hope that the box will grow to become a part of the community, taking on a life of its own.

Everyone is invited to participate in spreading cheer this holiday season by adding unwrapped gifts and goodies to the box.

Claudine Matlo, the Director of Community Programs at Mt. Pleasant Neighbourhood House, said in a release that folks are looking for ways to meaningfully give back.

“We have also seen a sharp increase in people accessing our food support, housing, and mental health services. The ripple effect of gifting and giving will be felt throughout our community,” they said.

You can find the box on the Prince Albert side of the Mount Peasant Neighbourhood House at 800 East Broadway.