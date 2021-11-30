Canucks "overwhelmed" by Elias Pettersson's generous charity donation

Elias Pettersson is giving back to the community.

The Canucks for Kids Fund has announced that Pettersson has made a $50,000 donation — which the team says is the largest individual cash donation a Canucks player has ever made.

In a team-released statement, Pettersson said he wanted to set aside money for charity after he signed a three-year, $22.05 million contract in September.

“The city has welcomed me with open arms since I was drafted by Vancouver in 2017. I am incredibly grateful for all the support I’ve received and wanted to find a way to show my appreciation,” said Pettersson. “When I signed my new contract, I knew I wanted to put some of that money towards charities and giving back to the community. I’m glad I am able to do so in the city I’ve come to know and love, and to the beneficiaries that mean so much to our team.”

The Canucks for Kids Fund assists charities that support children’s health and wellness, grassroots hockey, and facilitate and encourage education in BC. The Canucks Autism Network, Canuck Place Children’s Hospice, and BC Children’s Hospital Foundation are its three core beneficiaries.

“We are overwhelmed with Elias’ generosity today,” said Paolo Aquilini, President of the Canucks for Kids Fund. “So many organizations we work with have been impacted so deeply by the pandemic, and these funds will go a long way to help. We hope that our fans will join Elias and support the Canucks for Kids Fund on this Giving Tuesday.”

The all-time Canuck record for a charitable donation still belongs to Henrik and Daniel Sedin, who along with their wives donated a combined $1.5 million to BC Children’s Hospital in 2010.

Pettersson regularly supports the Canucks for Kids Fund through the EP40 Crew ticket program, in which he hosts families at Canucks games — something he started during the 2019-20 season.

Fans are encouraged to make their own donation through the Canucks for Kids Fund page on Canucks.com and selecting the EP40 Fund.