33-year-old motorcyclist killed in Burnaby crash

A motorcyclist in Burnaby has died after a collision involving a hatchback Wednesday morning.

According to RCMP, officers responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision at the Laurel Street and Douglas Road intersection around 6:30 am.

“The motorcycle was travelling southbound on Douglas Road at the time of the crash, which is believed to have occurred at approximately 6:10 am. The hatchback was travelling eastbound on Laurel Street,” a statement from mounties reads.

The 33-year-old motorcyclist was pronounced dead on the scene.

RCMP say the driver of the hatchback stayed in the area and add “impairment does not appear to be a factor at this time.”

The collision remains under investigation.

If you witnessed the collision or have any dash cam footage in the area of Laurel Street and Douglas Road between 5:50 am and 6:30 am, Mounties urge you to call them at 604-646-9999 and quote file number 2023-4497.