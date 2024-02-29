Motion introduced to save beach court time for Vancouver volleyball players

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

That’s the sentiment of hundreds of people in Vancouver criticizing a park board decision to remove Volleyball BC’s Monday night permit that would push 450 players out of a league.

Volleyball BC shared the news over social media that its beach court time at Spanish Banks was scrapped and its remaining 3,000 to 4,000 participants would be facing a price increase.

A Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation spokesperson told Daily Hive previously it removed the permit as it is launching a Park Board-led sports league, VanSport, which would pilot with a beach volleyball co-ed 4s league.

However, on Monday, ABC Vancouver Park Board Commissioner Marie-Claire Howard brought a motion forward to allow Volleyball BC to continue hosting games at Spanish Banks on Monday evenings.

“Why go and damage something that is working really well? It’s not like we have received complaints from the community,” she told Daily Hive. “It is mind-boggling.”

If her motion is approved, Volleyball BC could continue accessing Spanish Banks for the 2024 summer season.

“Volleyball is an integral part of the beach sport experience in Vancouver,” said Howard. “We should be working to support players and well-established leagues, not disrupt them.”

She added that even the Park Board’s consideration to stop Volleyball BC games was “unthinkable.”

When the news spread online of Volleyball BC’s permits being taken away, some flocked to social media to express how they disagreed with the park board’s decision.

“Beach volleyball is a staple in Vancouver during spring/summer and is so popular,” Milena Constanda said on X. “I’m baffled.”

Another person added that, while they are not a volleyball player themself, they “do use Spanish Banks a lot and enjoy seeing young people engaging in the game and having fun.”

“I do not see anything broken so why fix it?” they wrote.

While there may be concerns about the already limited access to organized beach leagues in Vancouver, in a previous statement from a spokesperson for the Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation, they insisted that by offering “significantly lower registration costs,” its leagues would be more accessible to people.

However, Howard is skeptical that would be possible.

“I would like to see their business plan because I don’t understand how they are going to be more affordable,” she said.

The commissioner continued to criticize why the park board would duplicate a service already provided “by well-established not-for-profit leagues.”

Volleyball BC has explained that losing permits impacts community programs and activities that are heavily funded by the leagues.

“These leagues provide important revenue that we use to directly support investment in programs, services, and activities that benefit the community, including youth programs and high-profile tournaments,” Emma Gibbons, CEO of Volleyball BC said.

The ABC commissioner’s objection follows the City’s upcoming Park Board transition to City Council.

“With the City of Vancouver and provincial government having already committed to the Park Board transition, it’s wholly inappropriate to be attempting to establish new programs like this,” Howard said. “It’s a waste of taxpayer dollars and does nothing but disrupt community activities in public parks. It’s not right.”

She continued to explain the decision to remove the permit was a staff/operational decision, adding, that, in this particular case, other ABC Vancouver Park Board Commissioners were not aware of the changes.

“We were completely unaware and not consulted and not made informed.”

Amid a major transition to the Park Board, Howard suggested this is not the time to make major changes like the one impacting Volleyball BC.

Howard’s motion will be on the Park Board agenda on March 11. The public is welcome to speak to the motion at the meeting if they sign up on the City of Vancouver website.