Zen out: These spots were just named Canada's best yoga retreats

If you’re hoping to transform your yoga practice “or have a transformational wellness journey,” Condé Nast Traveler suggests some of the best yoga retreats in Western Canada.

In a new listing of the best yoga retreats in the United States and Canada, Condé Nast Traveler rounded up spots ranging from a mountainside getaway to hot spring resorts.

One of the best retreats mentioned is in BC: Nectar Yoga Retreat, which lies on Bowen Island.

The article describes the island, which is just a 20-minute ferry ride from Vancouver, as a “wild haven for nature lovers.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nectar Yoga Retreat Centre (@nectaryoga)

“Nectar Yoga Retreat is best known for its signature two-night Nectar Experience Package, which includes lodging, daily meditation and movement classes, and plant-based breakfasts made with locally sourced ingredients,” Condé Nast Traveler said.

Longer immersive retreats, workshops, and events are also offered throughout the year.

“Classes are enjoyed in a dome surrounded by pine trees, ensuring that every upward dog is accompanied by stunning views of the surrounding 20 acres of woodlands,” it added.

Another spectacular retreat that made the list was in Banff, Alberta.

“Those looking to pair their mountain poses with dramatic snow-capped peaks should make a bee-line to Fairmont Banff Springs,” the outlet said.

At this chateau-style resort, yogis can experience daily outdoor and indoor yoga and exercise classes and 40,000-square-foot spa facilities, which allow guests to create their own wellness plans.

“Off the mat, you can sign up for forest and sound bathing sessions, golf, bike rides, and snow-shoeing adventures around the UNESCO-listed Banff National Park. Then, recover in the tranquil hydrotherapy pools, saunas, and steam rooms,” the article reads.

So, no matter if you are a new yogi or practice daily, there are yoga retreats for all levels in Canada alone.