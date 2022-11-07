"The terminal made a strange noise": 34-year-old teacher wins lottery

For one Ontario man, winning the lottery was easy — convincing his family that he was a winner, however, proved to be far more challenging.

Windsor resident Rene Dewachter had purchased an Ontario 49 ticket and went to the store to check the results.

“The terminal made a strange noise and everything froze,” he recalled. “When I saw ‘Big Winner’ appear I couldn’t believe it. I was shocked!”

Dewachter, who works as a teacher, had won the Ontario 49 second prize in the September 17 draw, taking home a cheque for $50,000.

He added that he was in complete disbelief when he discovered that he was a winner and he wasn’t the only one. When he shared the news with his parents, he said that they had a hard time believing him.

“They thought I was lying,” said Dewachter, while at the OLG Prize Centre to pick up his winnings. “They did not believe me.”

Chances are his parents believe him now that he got to take home a pretty big cheque. As for his prize money, Dewachter said he doesn’t really have any plans just yet.

“I’m still thinking about it,” he said.

His winning ticket was purchased at A2Z Convenience on Tecumseh Road in Windsor.