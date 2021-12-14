New toy report reveals the most-wanted gifts in Canada

Unless you’re eight years old, you might not have a complete understanding of the hippest, most wishlisted toys this year.

Thanks to a new report from TheToyZone, we now have a glimpse at what are likely to be the hottest toys of the 2021 holiday season.

Furbies are out, but here are the most Googled toys, consoles, and games in Canada, according to the report:

The overall hottest toy is the Xbox Series X, a game console that retails in Canada for about $599 – if you can find one. The console has been reportedly sold out at many retailers.

Other than the latest Xbox, here are the other most popular toys in Canada, broken down by category:

Most popular ’90s toy in Canada: Tamagotchi

Most popular TV toy in Canada: Paw Patrol

Most popular classic toy in Canada: Mr. Potato Head

Most popular board game in Canada: Scrabble

Most popular building and construction toy in Canada: Lego

Most popular superhero toy in Canada: Batman toys

You can read the full report online and get yourself to the mall ASAP to pick up your last-minute holiday gifts.