"I was wrong": Morosi apologizes for reporting Ohtani was flying to Toronto

MLB Network’s Jon Morosi has issued a series of apologies for his role in convincing many Toronto Blue Jays fans superstar free agent Shohei Ohtani was signing north of the border.

Last Friday, on a day full of rumours, plane tracking, and all sorts of speculation, Morosi officially reported that Ohtani was “en route to Toronto.”

While Morosi noted Ohtani had yet to sign a deal with the Blue Jays or any other team, the superstar’s travel plans seemed to be a pretty strong indication that he’d be making Toronto his next MLB home.

The only issue? Ohtani was in California the whole time, and never actually made his way to Toronto.

The next day, Ohtani announced on Instagram his intention to sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers, promptly ending any chance of him playing for the Jays.

Morosi posted an apology on X a few hours after his initial report went out.

Today, I posted reporting that included inaccurate information that Shohei Ohtani was traveling to Toronto. I regret the mistake and apologize to baseball fans everywhere. I am deeply sorry for letting you down. — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) December 9, 2023

Yesterday, he joined The Mayor’s Office podcast with former MLB player and manager Sean Casey to discuss his erroneous reporting.

“Number one… I am still deeply sorry for my mistake because that’s what we’re judged on and obviously I got some information that I trusted and I reported it and I was wrong. That mistake is mine and mine alone. There’s no one to blame for it but me,” Morosi told the show. “That’s my accountability. I’m sorry to all of our viewers and everybody that was following the news so closely, especially all the great fans in Canada, I feel terribly about that.”

Jon Morosi on reporting that Shohei Ohtani was on his way to Toronto: “I got some information that I trusted and I reported it and I was wrong. That mistake is mine and mine alone. There’s no one to blame for it but me.” https://t.co/bq0ZHgeXJO pic.twitter.com/f3BRlYO68I — Adam Laskaris (@adam_la2karis) December 11, 2023

Morosi will continue to work with the MLB Network following the mistake.

“I’m really grateful… full support from them which means the world to me,” Morosi added. “I get emotional talking about people that have reached out… they know how thorough I am and how much I care. They also know that mistakes happen. I take full ownership of that.”