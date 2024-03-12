More than Hughes? Hronek could become Canucks' highest paid defender

The work is not done for the Vancouver Canucks after signing former pending restricted free agent Elias Pettersson to a new contract. The focus now turns to defenceman Filip Hronek who will also become a restricted free agent on July 1.

GM Patrik Allvin revealed last week that an offer is on the table, although he did not divulge the details of the proposed contract.

The 26-year-old right-handed shot is enjoying a monster season. He’s already raced past his previous career high with 45 points in 66 games and is third league-wide in plus-minus. He’s proven to be an excellent complement to Quinn Hughes on the team’s top pairing.

Will this spectacular season result in Hronek’s new contract being worth more than captain Hughes’ on an annual basis?

It’s definitely not outside the realm of possibilities. Hughes is in the third season of a six-year contract that pays him $7.85 million per season, making him the 20th highest-paid NHL defenceman this season.

Some insider speculation has pegged a Hronek extension above that number.

“Filip Hronek is going to cost a lot, I believe that number still starts with an eight,” said Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli about contract negotiations on a recent episode of The DFO Rundown.

The major jump in the salary cap that is expected to happen for next season means that salaries will rise across the league, helping Hronek’s case.

Any salary number that starts with an eight would make Hronek the highest-paid defenceman on the club.

While the right-handed defenceman has played a major factor in the team’s success this season, it’s hard to determine how much of the credit should be attributed to the all-world play of his regular partner Hughes.

Some of Hronek’s numbers dip when he’s not with the potential Norris Trophy winner.

The Canucks control 52.58% of the shots and 56.66% of the scoring chances with the duo on the ice at five-on-five. When Hronek is away from Hughes, the Canucks control just 42.86% of the shots and 45.63% of the scoring chances.

No matter what happens, Hronek has earned a large raise on his current salary of $4.4 million. Just how big that deal could be remains to be seen.