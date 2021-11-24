Homesick Montrealers and deli lovers out west will rejoice in the news that they can now get a shipment of Schwartz’s iconic smoked meat delivered right to their doorstep.

Through IMissMyFood.com, residents of BC, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba can order and receive certain delicacies from Montreal in less than 48 hours. The world-famous smoked meat joint is among the website’s wide array of Quebec eateries and bakeries. Their delivery list includes foodie favourites like St Viateur Bagel, Snowden Deli, Mandy’s, Mister Steer, and more.

Orders can be placed anytime, and food is express delivered fresh the next day (2 days for rural areas) in vacuum-sealed packaging with sides in containers, ready to assemble immediately or freeze.

“The bonus of reduced shipping costs by 70% makes bulk delivery worth considering for the holidays,” says the company. “For example, a 10-lb brisket delivered overnight from Montreal to Vancouver with IMissMyFood.com costs about $55, instead of $200 for the same weight.”

IMissMyFood.com is Canada’s first and only nationwide, ethical restaurant delivery service. Customers will soon be able to access the service’s mobile application as well.

Canadian restaurants, who can use the platform free of charge, can sign up, no matter where they are located.