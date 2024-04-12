Canadian host city announced for four-country NHL-run tournament: report

The NHL’s highly anticipated 4 Nations Face-Off appears to have a pair of host cities.

In a Friday report, Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff revealed that the NHL will soon confirm Montreal and Boston as the hosts of the inaugural 4 Nations Face-Off, an international tournament featuring Canada, the United States, Finland and Sweden.

Expect #NHL and #NHLPA to confirm in the near future that Montréal and Boston are the two host cities of the 4 Nations Faceoff, as previously reported. Feb. 12-20, 2025

Canada, Finland, Sweden, United States

🇨🇦🇫🇮🇸🇪🇺🇸 Can’t wait. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) April 12, 2024

Shortly after Seravalli’s report was published, Team Canada announced that Don Sweeney of the Boston Bruins will serve as Canada’s general manager, alongside associate GM Jim Nill.

The nine-day tournament, set to take place from February 12 to 20, 2025, will have a total of seven games played.

As announced in February by NHL commissioner Gary Bettman, each of the four national teams will have 23-man rosters, which must consist of players under NHL contract for the 2024-25 season. Six players from each team will be announced this summer, while the remaining 17 will be named at a later date.

Meanwhile, fans of international hockey will have even more to look forward to in the coming years, with NHL players being eligible to participate in the Winter Olympics in 2026 and 2030. The last time the NHL allowed players to play in the Olympics was back in 2014, with Canada winning gold in Sochi.

Additionally, the return of the World Cup of Hockey has been announced for 2028 and 2032.