The extent of police presence in Montreal during the curfew has been shared in a viral TikTok.

The video, which has been liked over 26,000 times as of Tuesday morning, shows 16 sirened SPVM (Service de police de la Ville de Montréal) police cars presumably leaving from a Montreal station.

“This is what 10:04 pm on a Saturday looks like during Montreal’s curfew,” reads the video.

TikToker Sandy Filippone captioned the video, “it’s an embarrassment being a Quebecer these days,” before using the hashtag #prisoner and #wtfmtl.

“Imagine if we had this same energy for finding missing girls or giving the Indigenous clean drinking water,” reads the video’s pinned comment.

Another comment, which has nearly 750 likes, reads, “looks and feels like a police state.”

One commentator says it’s “embarrassing to be Canadian these days,” and another TikToker asked if “COVID-19 is only contagious after 10 pm?”

Daily Hive reached out to the SPVM to understand which tactics the police force uses to enforce the nightly curfew. This article will be updated when the SPVM responds to our request.

On December 30, Quebec Premier François Legault announced the curfew would be reinstated. At the time, he said the curfew would last “three weeks.” Last January, Legault said the initial curfew would last for four weeks, but it was lifted on May 28, more than five months after it was enforced.

The Quebec government says people who do not obey the curfew could face fines ranging from $1,000 to $5,000.