SAQ and SQDC delivery does not require a vaccine passport

Unvaccinated people in Quebec will not be allowed inside the province’s liquor stores and cannabis shops, but they’ll still be able to get products delivered to their homes.
The Quebec government says that effective January 18, a COVID-19 vaccine passport will be required to enter any of the provincially run SAQs (Société des alcools du Québec) and SQDCS (Société québécoise du cannabis).
Customers will be asked to present proof at the entrance to every outlet, even for those picking up online orders.
Unvaccinated people in Quebec will still be able to access SAQ and SQDC products via delivery, however.
Here’s how the delivery system works for both the SAQ and SQDC.
SAQ delivery costs $12 and takes anywhere between five and seven days to be delivered.
How it works:
- Shop through the SAQ website
- Select “Home Delivery” upon payment
- Get your products directly at home
Delivery works through every SAQ product across the online directory.
SQDC delivery costs $5 and takes anywhere between one and three days to be delivered.
How it works:
- Choose products and pay through SQDC.ca (the maximum amount of cannabis that can be purchased is 30 grams.
- Track your order online
- An email will be sent with a confirmation and tracking number
- Receive your order securely
- Keep in mind Quebec law allows a maximum of 150 grams on your person at home