SAQ and SQDC delivery does not require a vaccine passport

Customers will be asked to present proof at the entrance to every outlet, even for those picking up online orders.

Unvaccinated people in Quebec will still be able to access SAQ and SQDC products via delivery, however.

Here’s how the delivery system works for both the SAQ and SQDC.

SAQ delivery costs $12 and takes anywhere between five and seven days to be delivered.

How it works:

Shop through the SAQ website

Select “Home Delivery” upon payment

Get your products directly at home

Delivery works through every SAQ product across the online directory.

SQDC delivery costs $5 and takes anywhere between one and three days to be delivered.

How it works: