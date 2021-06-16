Montreal Canadiens fans celebrate playoff win outside arena in Vegas (VIDEOS)
Jun 16 2021, 9:35 pm
Even in a pandemic with a closed border, Habs fans travel well.
The Montreal Canadiens bounced back in a big way on Wednesday night in Las Vegas, securing a 3-2 win in Game 2 against the heavily-favoured Golden Knights to even the series.
Following the game in enemy territory, Canadiens fans were seen congregating outside of T-Mobile Arena, cheering and singing to celebrate their team’s victory.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Habs fans have taken over Vegas! #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/CTKx2AfTsN
— Peter Alper (@peteralper99) June 17, 2021
The series now shifts to Montreal, where an amped-up 3,500 spectators will be in attendance, and you can bet that 100% of them will be cheering for the Canadiens.