Montreal Canadiens fans celebrate playoff win outside arena in Vegas (VIDEOS)

Rob Williams
Rob Williams
|
Jun 16 2021, 9:35 pm
@insta.canadiens/Instagram

Even in a pandemic with a closed border, Habs fans travel well.

The Montreal Canadiens bounced back in a big way on Wednesday night in Las Vegas, securing a 3-2 win in Game 2 against the heavily-favoured Golden Knights to even the series.

Following the game in enemy territory, Canadiens fans were seen congregating outside of T-Mobile Arena, cheering and singing to celebrate their team’s victory.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Habs Fan Page (@insta.canadiens)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by William Paquette (@willskipaquette)

 

The series now shifts to Montreal, where an amped-up 3,500 spectators will be in attendance, and you can bet that 100% of them will be cheering for the Canadiens.

