This is how much money you need to make to live alone in Kelowna

Would you consider moving from Vancouver to Kelowna to save money? Is it even less expensive?

We’re curious to find out. Using crowdsourced data from Numbeo, a website that estimates the cost of living in cities worldwide, we’ll estimate the realistic monthly costs that a person renting alone in Kelowna will face.

According to Numbeo, rent aside, life in Kelowna is 12.01% less expensive than in Vancouver. Let’s see how it all adds up:

1. Housing costs in Kelowna

Numbeo puts the average cost of a one-bedroom apartment in the city’s centre at $1,755.42 per month.

2. Utility costs in Kelowna

Utility costs aren’t perfect to estimate because some renters pay for them bundled in the cost of their rent, and others do not.

Numbeo estimates that your average renter will spend $227.32 on utilities. That’s $135.40 for heat and electricity, plus $91.92 per month for internet.

3. Phone costs in Kelowna

The cost of having a phone is almost the same anywhere in the country. As it turns out, prices in the Canadian wireless market are among the highest in the world, according to a telecom analyst report, which estimates the cost of a phone to be $117.25 per month.

4. Transportation costs in Kelowna

When it comes to transportation costs, there is an opportunity to save money by walking, taking the bus, or cycling. There is a bus service in Kelowna, and a monthly transit pass will set you back $70 per month.

However, life is a lot easier in Kelowna if you have a car to get around. According to Finder, cars in Canada will set you back close to $1,000 per month, including financing, insurance, and gas.

5. Groceries costs in Kelowna

Adding Numbeo’s average Kelowna prices for basic grocery items (think milk, rice, cheese, chicken, produce etc.) if purchased once a week, comes to a monthly average of $333.

6. Dining out costs in Kelowna

The cost of eating out differs for each person, depending on our budgets, diets, and preferences. With all the delicious eats in Kelowna, you will want to eat out now and then!

According to Numbeo, the cost of a three-course meal for two at a mid-range restaurant is $80 on average.

If you eat out once a week and pick up the cheque, that’s $320 per month spent on eating out.

7. Entertainment costs in Kelowna

In Vancouver, your average movie ticket costs $12.75, and a bottle of wine costs $18.

So, if you have a bottle of wine a week and go to the movies once per month, then your entertainment costs would be $84.75.

8. Health and fitness costs in Kelowna

Numbeo puts the monthly average for a fitness membership in Kelowna at $61.10. Of course, you can save money by working out at home or finding an affordable gym, like at a local community centre.

9. Coffee costs in Kelowna

What’s the cost of staying caffeinated in Kelowna? Numbeo puts a regular cappuccino at $4.88 on average. If you treat yourself to two a week and leave a $1 tip each time, that’s $47.04 per month spent at your local cafe.

10. Cost of living extras in Kelowna

If you were to buy a pair of Nikes, that would set you back $101.08, according to Numbeo.

To estimate the average cost of “extras” for life in Kelowna, we’ll say people will spend the equivalent of two pairs of Nikes per month on various purchases, from makeup and books to clothes and home goods.

The Grand Total

1. Housing: $1,755.42

2. Utilities: $227.32

3. Phone: $117.25

4. Transportation: $70 by bus, $1000 by car

5. Groceries: $333

6. Dining Out: $320

7. Entertainment: $84.75

8. Health and Fitness: $61.10

9. Coffee: $47.04

10. Extras: $202.16

——————————————-

Total with a car: $4,1148.04 per month, or $49,776.48 annually

Total with no car: $3,218.04 per month, or $38,616.48 annually

According to Numbeo, the average salary in Kelowna is $4,511.58 per month – if you have a car, that’s not a lot of extra money for your other expenses like travel, savings, and debt repayment.

These figures are accurate as of November 2022.