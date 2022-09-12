NewsPoliticsWorld News

"F**k imperialism, abolish monarchy": Protester arrests raise concern in the UK (VIDEOS)

National Trending Staff
National Trending Staff
Sep 12 2022, 6:46 pm
"F**k imperialism, abolish monarchy": Protester arrests raise concern in the UK (VIDEOS)
360b/Shutterstock

Human rights activists are sounding the alarm after multiple “breach of the peace” protester arrests were made in Scotland, UK.

At least two protesters were taken into custody for anti-monarchy sentiments and signs.

At the proclamation ceremony of King Charles III in Edinburgh, Scotland, anti-monarchy protesters let their thoughts be known.

According to Scottish police, a 22-year-old woman who held up a sign that read, “F**k imperialism, abolish the monarchy” at the ceremony was arrested for breaching the peace, reports The National.

Crowds could be heard booing before, during, and after the proclamation and following announcements, including during the 21-round salute.

Earlier, another man who heckled Prince Andrew as he walked behind the Queen’s coffin was taken into custody. “Andrew, you’re a sick old man!” he shouted.

Police contained the man, who was being pushed by pro-monarchy crowd members. “Disgusting!” he yelled.

In January, Prince Andrew was stripped of his royal title after developments in his sexual abuse court case involving Australian American plaintiff Virginia Giuffre.

Giuffre, a prominent survivor of Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking ring, alleged that in 2001 when she was 17, Prince Andrew had sexually assaulted her.

What constitutes a “breach of the peace?”

Criminal Lawyers Glasgow describes the breach of the peace law as follows:

“In Scottish law, you can be charged with breaching the peace if you engage in any kind of disorderly behaviour which would have a negative effect on other people who bore witness to it.

This type of disorderly conduct is punishable by a year in prison or a fine of up to £5,000 — or both.

The arrests have raised concerns about freedom of speech, and how personal expression and protest intersect with this Scottish law.

Some even compared the monarchy to the Russian government and questioned why the royals could not tolerate simple placards.

Others said the actions were inappropriate and deserved swift action, drawing broad comparisons to religious groups.

What are your thoughts?

