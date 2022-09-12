"F**k imperialism, abolish monarchy": Protester arrests raise concern in the UK (VIDEOS)

Human rights activists are sounding the alarm after multiple “breach of the peace” protester arrests were made in Scotland, UK.

At least two protesters were taken into custody for anti-monarchy sentiments and signs.

At the proclamation ceremony of King Charles III in Edinburgh, Scotland, anti-monarchy protesters let their thoughts be known.

According to Scottish police, a 22-year-old woman who held up a sign that read, “F**k imperialism, abolish the monarchy” at the ceremony was arrested for breaching the peace, reports The National.

Shame on you @edinburghpaper for blurring the art. pic.twitter.com/PXb5MAlPLt — Peter the Powerless 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿YesRepublic🇪🇺 (@RunningLine1) September 11, 2022

Crowds could be heard booing before, during, and after the proclamation and following announcements, including during the 21-round salute.

Declaration of God Save the King met with boos in Edinburgh #Scotland pic.twitter.com/Qj2048kknU — Phantom Power (@PhantomPower14) September 11, 2022

Earlier, another man who heckled Prince Andrew as he walked behind the Queen’s coffin was taken into custody. “Andrew, you’re a sick old man!” he shouted.

Police contained the man, who was being pushed by pro-monarchy crowd members. “Disgusting!” he yelled.

Prince Andrew heckled as the Queen’s coffin passes pic.twitter.com/85m9jUgszF — Christopher Marshall (@chrismarshll) September 12, 2022

In January, Prince Andrew was stripped of his royal title after developments in his sexual abuse court case involving Australian American plaintiff Virginia Giuffre.

Giuffre, a prominent survivor of Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking ring, alleged that in 2001 when she was 17, Prince Andrew had sexually assaulted her.

What constitutes a “breach of the peace?”

Criminal Lawyers Glasgow describes the breach of the peace law as follows:

“In Scottish law, you can be charged with breaching the peace if you engage in any kind of disorderly behaviour which would have a negative effect on other people who bore witness to it.

This type of disorderly conduct is punishable by a year in prison or a fine of up to £5,000 — or both.

The arrests have raised concerns about freedom of speech, and how personal expression and protest intersect with this Scottish law.

Very concerning reading reports of people being arrested for using their freedom of speech to call for the abolition of the monarchy. Freedom of expression is key to democracy. — Jolyon Rubinstein (@JolyonRubs) September 11, 2022

Whatever your opinion on the Monarchy & whether this act of protest was disrespectful… Surely it is an issue of free speech?

It can’t be right that a Republican protestor was arrested for holding up a placard? pic.twitter.com/iYxghKaIPu — Madeleina Kay 🌺🎨 (@MadeleinaKay) September 11, 2022

Some even compared the monarchy to the Russian government and questioned why the royals could not tolerate simple placards.

😅 Look at how the protestor vanishes! The British monarchy is Russian government. https://t.co/og6AVChqy8 — Vicki Diamond (@Vicky38127060) September 12, 2022

A protestor arrested and jailed for “later” trial Is the monarchy and govt really so frail that it cant tolerate a piece of cardboard https://t.co/aQLLuNWZez — LobbyComm (@LobbyComm) September 12, 2022

Others said the actions were inappropriate and deserved swift action, drawing broad comparisons to religious groups.

People getting upset that a protestor was arrested (wrong imo) for holding a sign saying ‘abolish the monarchy’ put your defence of freedom of speech to the test – what would you do for someone who had a sign out a mosque saying ‘ABOLISH ISLAM’ pic.twitter.com/4Avx5RWRe9 — Pym Purnell (@PymPurnell) September 11, 2022

