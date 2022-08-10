NewsCrime

Molasses poured on Gastown steam clock in anti-fracking demonstration (PHOTOS/VIDEO)

Megan Devlin
Megan Devlin
Aug 10 2022, 7:28 pm
Molasses poured on Gastown steam clock in anti-fracking demonstration (PHOTOS/VIDEO)
Daily Hive Vancouver

Demonstrators with Stop Fracking Around poured molasses over the Gastown steam clock Wednesday in a bid to get authorities to pause that method of oil extraction.

The molasses was supposed to represent fracked oil, the group said in a news release.

steam clock

Aastha Sethi/Daily Hive Vancouver

A demonstrator named Sophia climbed up a ladder and poured the molasses out of a red jerrycan while fellow activist Christine Thuring spoke on a megaphone nearby. The face of the clock was also covered with a red poster that said “stop fracking around.”

molasses demonstration

Aastha Sethi/Daily Hive Vancouver

Police were on-scene at the demonstration, and were seen leading one person away in handcuffs.

molasses steam clock

Aastha Sethi/Daily Hive Vancouver

Hydraulic fracturing, also known as fracking, is a technique to extract oil from shale rock. It involves drilling a hole into the ground and sending a high-pressure mixture of water, sand, and chemicals into it.

The process was banned in the UK in 2019, but the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers says fracking is a method of “unconventional” oil acquisition that’s been used safely for more than 60 years.

With files from Daily Hive’s Ayilya Thampuran and Aastha Sethi

 

