MLB teams are frustrated their unvaccinated players can't play in Toronto

Unvaccinated MLB players will face a conundrum in their series against the Toronto Blue Jays this season.

Due to the Canadian government’s rules requiring COVID-19 vaccination that requires either two doses of an approved vaccine or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson shot — at least 14 days before entry into Canada for most foreign visitors, unvaccinated players on 29 teams will not be able to travel to Toronto for away games.

One of the MLB teams is the Yankees, with manager Aaron Boone saying this weekend that he’s concerned the team has “a few guys” who are still unvaccinated, per Bryan Hoch. The Yankees are scheduled to make nine visits to the Rogers Centre this season.

MLB Network’s Jon Heyman reported that fellow AL East foe Boston Red Sox also has “many more” unvaccinated players, including stars Chris Sale and Xander Bogaerts, per The Athletic’s Chad Jennings.

MLB players are not required to publicly disclose their vaccination status, though it becomes a pretty simple process of elimination if players are missing trips for unexpected reasons.

Unvaccinated MLB players were able to travel to Canada last season, as vaccine access and distribution were put into place across North America throughout the season.

Looking at last season’s standings, it’s not hard to gauge how close the margins of error for success in baseball are, with the 91-win Blue Jays missing out on a Wild Card berth by just one game.

But the Blue Jays themselves don’t appear to be too shaken by their possible new home-field advantage.

“Rules are rules,” Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo told reporters Monday.

Opening Day is set for April 8, when the Blue Jays host the Texas Rangers.