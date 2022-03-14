Josh Donaldson has played for five teams in his MLB career, but it’s hard to argue any of them were more memorable than his time with the Toronto Blue Jays.

The 2015 American League MVP Award winner and instrumental in many Blue Jays playoff moments, the third baseman Donaldson became an instant fan favourite during his time in Toronto.

Across his four seasons with the Jays, Donaldson went .281 with 492 hits, 116 homers, 316 RBIs and 331 runs scored in 462 games for Toronto in his career.

On Sunday, the news broke that Donaldson would be heading back to Toronto’s division, joining their AL East rival in the New York Yankees.

Donaldson was traded from the Minnesota Twins with shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa and catcher Ben Rortvedt in exchange for catcher Gary Sanchez and infielder Gio Urshela.

And while the 35-year-old Donaldson might not be at the peak of his game, he’s still a reliable contributor with some pop in his bat. In 2021 with the Twins, he posted a 247 batting average with 113 hits, 26 home runs, 72 RBIs and 73 runs scored in 135 games in 2021.

Predictably, Jays fans had plenty of opinions on the move as they’ll see Donaldson play for a rival eighteen times a season:

I want to cry. I would have loved to see him back in a Jays uniform or any other team other than the yankees 😭😭😭😭 — Tay💜 (@taylorrdaawn) March 14, 2022

Josh Donaldson is a Yankee 🤮🤢 — Johnny (@JaysHardo) March 14, 2022

Seeing Josh Donaldson hitting bombs in the Rogers Centre again😀 Seeing Josh Donaldson hitting bombs in the Rogers Centre against the Jays😠 — Jacob Goldbach (@jacobgoldbach) March 14, 2022

JOSH DONALDSON TRADED TO YANKEES????!!!! pic.twitter.com/9UMZxEyXf0 — Blue Jays Dad (@BlueJaysDad) March 14, 2022

That's now 4 members of the 2016 Blue Jays who became Yankees: Encarnacion

Tulowitzki

Happ

Donaldson — The_Road_Guy 2️⃣9️⃣ (@Road_Guy_Colin) March 14, 2022

Jays fans were quick to point out that any trade to the Yankees comes with baseball’s oddest caveat, though. Due to a policy established by late owner George Steinbrenner in the 1970s, all team players must be cleanshaven, a rarity for the usually well-bearded Donaldson.

It'd be funny if Donaldson just refuses to comply with the Yanks facial hair policy. — Roman (@BadNewsJays) March 14, 2022

The Blue Jays first play against the Yankees this season on April 11, when they travel to New York for a four-game series. Donaldson’s first appearance at the Rogers Centre in pinstripes is scheduled for May 2.