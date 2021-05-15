Missing UBC professor found dead on Salt Spring Island

A UBC professor who went missing earlier this week has been found dead.

On May 15, the RCMP said the body of a Salt Spring Island woman who went missing on May 12 had been located.

UBC’s Sociology Department confirmed on social media that the body was that of Associate Professor Sinikka Gay Elliott.

We are saddened to hear that our colleague, friend, mentor and teacher Sinikka Elliott was found deceased today after going missing earlier this week.

We offer our most sincere condolences to her family and friends. — UBC Sociology (@UBCSociology) May 15, 2021

“Although a full determination has yet to be made, RCMP do not believe that criminality was involved in the woman’s sudden death,” Salt Spring RCMP said.

“The BC Coroners Service is also investigating to determine how, where, when, and by what means she came to her death.”

Elliott was reported missing on Wednesday after she didn’t return home from running errands. Search and Rescue located her vehicle that night, but she was not inside.

The Salt Spring RCMP said over 100 volunteers helped search for the missing professor.