Rescue dog missing in Surrey ahead of Halloween night (PHOTOS)

Ahead of Halloween night, where noisy fireworks and parties are practically a guarantee, a rescue dog organization is pleading for help to bring a missing pet home safely.

According to West Coast Paws Dog Rescue, Suki has been missing since Saturday, October 29. She was last seen in Fleetwood at 83rd Avenue and 159 Street in Surrey.

“Suki is a rescue dog new to the area and unfamiliar with the surroundings,” said the rescue organization. “She became spooked and slipped out of her harness.”

She’s wearing a bright red, easily spotted collar with her name and family’s contact info.

“Suki really deserves her second chance at a new life,” West Coast Paws told Daily Hive.

They bring rescue dogs from shelters in Mexico to new forever homes in Vancouver. With no physical shelter, they only bring pets who have guaranteed, loving homes.

“Suki has a really sad backstory,” the rescue said. “She had adenovirus, parvovirus, and then intestinal parasites. All of this left her with 70% hearing in her left ear and 70% vision in her left eye.”

At first, it seemed like no one wanted to add Suki to their family. Then, the right pet parents came along. “It really did seem like it was meant to be. They had been wanting to rescue a dog for so long, and the timing seemed to finally line up with their lives,” the rescue said.

The rescue describes Suki as a “little fighter.” They met the dog at YVR and when they picked her up, they were amazed at how sweet and gentle she was. She had an instant bond with her new owners.

Suki’s owners have hired PetSearchers to help find the dog using cameras, traps, and bloodhounds – but so far, no luck.

“With so much foot traffic tonight since it’s Halloween, we’re hoping that someone will spot her if we don’t find her today,” they said.

If you spot Suki, call PetSearchers right away at 604-339-5680. Don’t try to call or whistle at the dog, as it could cause her to run.