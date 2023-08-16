Body of 22-year-old Surrey man found in Cultus Lake after suspected drowning

The search for a young man from Surrey who was last seen at Cultus Lake nearly a month ago has come to a tragic end.

On July 19, Chilliwack RCMP received a report that a young man “had entered the water, reportedly to rescue a friend,” but had not resurfaced.

Family and friends later identified the young man as 22-year-old Ajay Singh.

Weeks since the incident was reported, RCMP said its Underwater Recovery Team found Singh’s body Tuesday afternoon.

The death is still under investigation by the BC Coroners Service.

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences go out to this man’s family and friends,” Sergeant Krista Vrolyk, spokesperson for the Chilliwack RCMP, said. “We are so sorry for your loss.”

Ajay Singh’s brother, Vijay Singh, previously told Daily Hive that his brother knows how to swim.

According to the RCMP, this is the fourth drowning death in the area in four weeks.

Mounties are urging people to “wear a lifejacket, do not enter the water if you do not know how to swim, use the buddy system – never swim alone and do not enter the water if you are impaired by alcohol or drugs.”